London [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg has left his role at the club to pursue a managerial position of his own.

Ljungberg was with Arsenal for the past two seasons after returning from Germany where he was assistant manager at VfL Wolfsburg. Freddie has previously led the Gunners under-15 and under-23 squads.

Also Read | BCCI Did Not Treat MS Dhoni Well, I’m Hurt, Says Saqlain Mushtaq.

"I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience. I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach," Ljungberg told Arsenal's official website.

"I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon," he added.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Shuts Troll Who Tried to Mock India Captain Virat Kohli With a Brillant Reply! (See Post).

Technical director Edu said: "We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal. However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time."

"Freddie has made a huge contribution in his coaching role, most importantly when he led the team during that difficult period between Unai's departure and Mikel's appointment. We will forever be grateful for what he did then and what he's done since but fully recognise his desire to move on and be a head coach himself," he added.

Freddie has had a big impact on players such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock in their transition to the first team.

"Freddie has given us all so much valuable advice and support. He's a fantastic coach and someone we all look up to. I'm just so grateful that I've been able to work alongside and learn directly from someone like him at this early part of my career," Bukayo said.

Arteta said Freddie was a "really important member" of his team since his arrival at Emirates Stadium.

"Freddie has been a really important member of my team since my arrival. He did a great job picking the team up when Unai left and we all have 100 per cent respect for him as a man and a coach. I know I'll be facing him on the touchline in the future," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)