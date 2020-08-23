Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan floated a fine idea of giving a fitting farewell to just retired MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and a host of other Indian legends, who retired from international cricket but did not play a farewell match. Pathan suggested that an ‘exhibition cum charity’ match should be played between a team of retired international Indian stars who did not get a farewell and the current Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli. Pathan even shared the playing XI of the legends team, which included several Indian big names who did not get a farewell match on retirement. A fan cheekily commented on the post and tried mocking Kohli but Pathan shut the troll with a brilliant reply. Retired Players vs Current Indian Team: Irfan Pathan Proposes Farewell Cum Charity Match Featuring MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and Other Former Cricketers (View Post).

Pathan’s playing XI of the legends team has several big names like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag among others. Responding to calls from fans asking BCCI to arrange for a farewell game for Dhoni and Raina, Pathan posted a tweet requesting BCCI to arrange a ‘charity cum farewell’ game for all Indian stars from recent past who did not get a farewell. Virat Kohli’s Troll From the Past Strikes Back After 10 Years, but We Are Sure RCB Captain Would Have the Last Laugh Reading Netizens’ Reactions!

Irfan Pathan Proposes Legends vs Current India Team Cricket Match

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team?” Pathan tweeted. He also shared a list of the legends playing XI which contained some of the top cricketing stars from the country.

Fan Tries Mocking Virat Kohli

Kyun chiku ko pelne me lge ho 😂 — रोहित वर्मा (@ROHITVERMA18) August 22, 2020

Now a troll tried to be cheeky and asked Pathan why is he trolling Kohli? “Kyun chiku ko pelne me lge ho (why are you trolling Chiku). Now Indian captain Virat Kohli’s nickname is “Chiku”. So the fan was perhaps mocking the Indian skipper and telling Pathan to not make these legends face Kohli’s team as they will simply crush and batter them.

Irfan Pathan Shuts Troll With Brilliant Reply

Chiku hamara kachumbar bana dega — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

But Pathan was quick to shut the troll and had a brilliant reply to his question. “Chiku hamara kachumbar bana dega (Chiku will crush us like salad)” said the 35-year-old former Indian all-rounder in his reply. Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricketer earlier this January. He retired after representing India in 120 ODIs, 29 Tests and 24 T20Is. Pathan was part of the victorious 2007 T20I World Cup winning-team and was the Player of the Match in the final against Pakistan.

Pathan’s suggestion of the legends vs current Indian team match to provide a farewell to those players that did not get one after their retirement has received enormous support from all circles on social media. Many have come forward and urged the BCCI to go ahead with the proposed plan and provide for a farewell match through a charity game to all those retired greats that were unlucky to not get a proper farewell or send-off.

