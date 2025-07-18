Jamshedpur, Jul 18 (PTI) The Durand Cup Organising Committee on Friday announced free entry for the public for all the matches to be held in Jamshedpur.

All 22,500 seats are being made available through complimentary passes, ensuring an inclusive and festive start to Asia's oldest football tournament, stated a release.

There will be free ticket distribution for the first match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium box office on July 23 and 24, strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, until stocks last.

"To ensure fair distribution, a maximum of four tickets per person will be issued," it added.

Complimentary tickets have also been earmarked for local schools and all 41 teams of the JSA League.

From the second match onwards, the tournament will adopt an open gate policy and there will be no ticket requirement for entry.

Spectators can walk in freely through Gates 4, 5, 6, and 7.

Jamshedpur will host the league matches of Group C that has hosts Jamshedpur FC, Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC, Indian Army FT and 1 Ladakh FC and the third quarterfinal on August 17.

JFC will take on Tribhuvan Army FC in the first match of the Jamshedpur leg on July 24.

