Paris, Jun 11 (AP) Novak Djokovic will be seeking his men's-record 23rd Grand Slam title in the French Open final.

Casper Ruud will be seeking his first.

They meet Sunday at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, wants to break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major championships by a man. Another triumph would also make Djokovic, who won at Roland Garros in 2016 and 2021, the first man in tennis history with at least three trophies from each Slam event.

This will be Ruud's third final in the past five majors. Last year, the 24-year-old from Norway was the runner-up to Nadal at the French Open and to Carlos Alcaraz at the U.S. Open.

The No. 3-seeded Djokovic owns a 4-0 head-to-head record against No. 4 Ruud and has won all eight sets they've played against each other.

WHEN IS THE MEN'S FINAL?

Play begins in Djokovic vs. Ruud at Court Philippe Chatrier at about 2:30 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 8:30 a.m. EDT. That will be preceded by the women's doubles final at 11:30 a.m. local time, 5:30 a.m. EDT, with Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend facing Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE WOMEN'S FINAL?

Defending champion Iga Swiatek went from way ahead to suddenly behind in the French Open women's final on Saturday. But the No. 1-ranked Swiatek righted herself and grabbed the last three games to get past unseeded Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. That gave Swiatek a third career championship at the French Open and fourth Grand Slam title.

BETTING GUIDE

Djokovic is listed as a minus-465 money-line pick, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, shifting to make him an even greater favorite than he was after the semifinals ended Friday. Ruud is at plus-350. Think Djokovic will win in straight sets? That's at plus-140; Ruud in three sets is plus-1,300.

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

4-0 — Iga Swiatek's record in Grand Slam finals, joining Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women to start their careers that way.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

"It's pretty surreal, everything." — Iga Swiatek, on winning her third French Open title and fourth Grand Slam trophy overall. (AP)

