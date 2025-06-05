Paris [France] June 5: Jannik Sinner equalled his best French Open result on Wednesday, when he ended Alexander Bublik's run to become the first Italian man in history to reach six major semi-finals, according to the ATP Tour website. Sinner raced out of the blocks to storm ahead on Court Philippe-Chatrier, sealing a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory in one hour and 48 minutes. The No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings has won his past 19 matches at majors, having lifted trophies at the US Open and the Australian Open. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Storms Into Fourth Semifinals To Set Up Blockbuster Clash With Aryna Sabalenka.

"We played a couple of times already, so you know a little bit what to expect. But in another way, with him, you never know what is happening. He deserved to be in the quarter-finals; he beat very tough opponents. I tried to stay focused from my side of the court and play as solid as possible, as he can have some ups and downs. I am trying to serve very well in important moments, which I have done," Jannik Sinner said after his victory. Chasing a maiden Roland Garros crown, Sinner will meet Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday, June 6.

"Against this kind of player, you have to be consistent because if you make a lot of mistakes, it is a game where if we both serve very well, there is already not so many rallies. I tried to get the rhythm with the rallies, I am very happy and happy with how I arrived in the semi-finals. Semi-finals in Grand Slams are very special, so I am looking forward to it," Sinner said on his win against Bublik.

The 23-year-old is level at 4-4 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with Djokovic, Sinner, currently 17-1 on the season according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, joins countryman Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals.

It is the first time in the Open Era that two Italian men have reached the semi-finals of the same Grand Slam event. (ANI)

