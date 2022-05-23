Paris [France], May 23 (ANI): No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece started her French Open 2022 campaign on Sunday with a win over Clara Burel in their first-round match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It took Sakkari one hour and 28 minutes to defeat Burel 6-2, 6-3.

Sakkari fired 24 winning points, nearly double her French opponent's 13 whom she also broke five times.

The victory marks Sakkari's 20th match-win of the season so far. She will next face Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round on Wednesday.

On the same day, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic dominantly advanced into the second round with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Reka Luca Jani of Hungary.

Leylah Fernandez was next seen in action. She won her first-round match overcoming France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Fernandez will face Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the second round, in their first meeting. (ANI)

