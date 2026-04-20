A minor girl linked to a s*xual assault case in Maharashtra’s Amravati district attempted suicide on Monday, April 20, but was stopped by police at Vazhar Dam. Authorities said the girl is among eight alleged victims in a case involving a 19-year-old accused, Ayaan Ahmed, also known as Ayan Shaikh, who has been arrested along with several accomplices.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of the ongoing investigation into allegations that the accused lured young girls through social media, recorded explicit videos, and used them for blackmail. Police are now examining whether the suicide attempt is directly connected to the trauma associated with the case. Amravati S*x Scandal: First Minor Survivor Files Complaint As SIT Tightens Probe, 8 Arrested.

According to investigators, Ayan Ahmed and his associates allegedly targeted minors and young women through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups. Police say the accused posed as a “playboy” figure to gain trust before coercing victims into compromising situations.

Officials allege that explicit videos were recorded and later used to blackmail victims into further exploitation, including forced prostitution. Eight victims have so far come forward and filed formal complaints, prompting the formation of a Special Investigative Team (SIT). Ayan Ahmed Viral Video: Police Probe Luxury Lifestyle and Income Source of Amravati S*x Scandal Accused.

Police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the case and seized multiple electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, a hard drive, and a tablet. Authorities believe these devices contain critical digital evidence.

In a related development, a separate case has been registered under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act against one of Ayan Ahmed ’s associates, Uzair Khan. He has been accused of stalking a teenage victim, according to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

Investigators also recorded statements from victims, including a 15-year-old girl from Nagpur, as they continue to expand the scope of the probe.

Police said the case surfaced following a dispute between Ayan Ahmed and his associate, who had allegedly helped record videos. After gaining access to Ayan Ahmed ’s phone, the associate reportedly shared the videos and photographs online, leading to their circulation and eventual police involvement.

During questioning, Ayan Ahmed is said to have admitted to posting compromising images to build an online persona and assert control. He also allegedly used a friend’s residence to meet victims, paying a nominal amount for access each time.

The case has drawn political attention, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visiting Paratwada to review the situation and seek updates from the SIT. Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that all aspects, including the victims’ safety and support, are being addressed. Ayan Ahmed remains in police custody until April 21 as officials continue to gather evidence and question those involved.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).