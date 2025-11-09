New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): From the snow-clad mountains of Kargil to the bustling streets of Kolkata, India pedalled together on Sunday for the 47th edition of Fit India's Sundays on Cycle, with special partners 'Heroes of Hope'.

The nationwide fitness movement celebrated courage, resilience, and recovery, honouring cancer warriors, acid attack survivors, disaster responders, and those who overcame illness or injury to reclaim their lives through hope and strength, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Also Read | Jemimah Rodrigues Honoured by CISF Personnel at ASG Mumbai Airport After Starring in India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Victory (See Pics).

In the East, Kolkata Cyclothon 2025, jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Loha Foundation with support from Coal India Limited, and backed by Fit India and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), transformed the City of Joy into a vibrant sea of cyclists and runners. Over 4000 participants took to the streets, including Padma Bhushan awardees Leander Paes and Usha Uthup.

"It is inspiring to see so many people come together for a cause that promotes fitness, sustainability, and community. Events like this remind us that every pedal counts towards building a healthier and greener future," said Leander Paes, tennis legend and Olympic medallist. Echoing his sentiments, Usha Uthup added, "It's fabulous to be part of this fitness revolution. Let's keep pedalling toward a brighter, healthier future for all."

Also Read | Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Rules Himself out of Argentina’s International Friendly Match Against Angola Due to Injury.

Embodying the spirit of inclusivity, the cyclothon saw enthusiastic participation from all walks of life. The event was marked by strong representations from various organisations, including the Railways, NDRF, Coal India, the National Institute of Homeopathy, local Police, and the armed forces. Most notably, in a heartwarming display of community and perseverance, more than 300 specially-abled children along with their buddies from the National Institute of Locomotor Disabilities joined the event, truly making it a ride and run for everyone.

Across other parts of India, various participants joined in for the Sundays on Cycle event. In the high-altitude terrains of Kargil, participants cycled along the scenic Mega Ward Road to Honaki Poyen and back. In Kokrajhar, Assam, cancer and paralysis survivors led the ride, inspiring younger cyclists with their courage.

As part of the Fit India Movement under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat, the Sundays on Cycle campaign continues to inspire millions every week, promoting the mantra 'Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' and reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a healthy, active, and environmentally conscious India.

What began in December 2024 with around 500 participants in Delhi and 1,000 locations nationwide has today become a vibrant public movement that brings together more than 50,000 people every week from 6,000 locations. The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has engaged over 14.5 lakh citizens across 1.25 Lakh locations till now, transforming into a nationwide movement for fitness, sustainability, and social harmony.

The movement is also championed every week by over 3,500 NaMo Fit India Cycling Clubs, which have become the backbone of this citizen-led fitness wave, ensuring that thousands of people across India take part in the celebration of cycling and health every Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)