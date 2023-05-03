Ponte Vedra Beach (US), May 3 (AP) Jim Furyk gets another crack at being US captain for a road game, this time the Presidents Cup in Canada.

The PGA Tour on Tuesday introduced Furyk as captain for the 2024 matches at Royal Montreal, where the Americans will try to win for the 10th consecutive time.

Mike Weir previously was named International team captain for the Presidents Cup, which returns to Canada for the second time.

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the US Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honour that I am humbled and excited to accept," Furyk said.

Furyk is the fourth Presidents Cup captain — and second in a row — to have been a Ryder Cup captain previously. He had that job in 2018 in France against a hostile crowd, and it ended with a seven-point European victory.

"My favourite question is, Would you have done anything differently?' I laugh," Furyk said in an interview in October, after he served as an assistant Ryder Cup captain to Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits. "How much of an arrogant (person) would you have to be to say, No, I'd do it the same way.' Of course I'd do things different.

"For the first year or year-and-a-half, that Ryder Cup in France, there wasn't a week or day that I didn't think, This is what I would have done. This is what I could have changed.'"

The Presidents Cup is different. The Americans have lost only once since the matches began in 1994, and that was in 1998 in Australia. They won last year at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina against an international team that had been depleted by defections to LIV Golf.

Furyk played seven times in the Presidents Cup, including the US victory at Royal Montreal in 2007 when Jack Nicklaus was captain for the fourth time. Furyk also is a back-to-back winner of the Canadian Open, at Hamilton Golf Club in 2006 and Angus Glen in 2007. AP

