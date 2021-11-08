New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Bengaluru FC registered their second victory after defeating Speedforce FC 9-2 in the ongoing Futsal Club Championship on Sunday.

With this win, Bengaluru FC have secured the first position in Group B's points table.

The match started at a slower pace than usual, with Speedforce FC and Bengaluru FC not looking to go for an over attacking approach. Bengaluru FC opened the scoring in the match after a wonderful team move resulted in a goal for Louis Nickson. Manish Chaudhary scored another superb goal as he shrugged off the defender with his strength and powered a shot home into the top left corner.

Bengaluru FC managed to carry their 2-goal advantage into the break, and once proceedings resumed, they scored another one immediately with Vinith Venkatesh getting on the scoresheet. Speedforce FC, to their credit, refused to accept defeat. Zubair Bin Sultan pulled one goal back and Jawaad Hussain scored another just before the 30th-minute mark to bring down the gap to one goal once again.

In the last 10 minutes of the game though, it was all Bengaluru FC. They scored 6 goals in that time, with Vinith and Manish bagging another goal each, and Robin Yadav, Lalremtluanga, Omega and Bekey Oram being the other goal scorers.

The goals conceded by Speedforce FC in the last 10 minutes might come back to bite them, while for Bengaluru FC it is the cherry on the top with things so tight in the tournament.Bengaluru FC will now be facing Kuppuraj FC for their last group game of Futsal Club Championship on Tuesday while Speedforce FC will be going against SC Goa on the same day. (ANI)

