New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The upcoming seasons of the FIH Pro League will offer new incentives to the competing teams as champions in men's and women's will qualify directly for the 2026 Hockey World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

As per Olympics.com, the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and 2024-25 will be earning direct qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cups in both categories. The winners in 2025-26 and 2026-27 will qualify for 2028 Olympics.

The qualification for Hockey World Cup was earned by winning continental competitions while the path to Olympics also involved these championships and a qualification tournament. This system will continue.

From 2022-23 season, FIH Pro League will be introducing a system of relegation and promotion. The last-placed team in the tournament will be relegated to FIH Nations Cup while the champions of the Nations Cup will get a promotion to FIH Hockey League.

Indian men's hockey team will be battling it out in Pro League 2022-23 while women will play in FIH Nations Cup this season. (ANI)

