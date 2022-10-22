The inaugural T20 World Cup champions India reached Australia a few weeks before for the ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 and have been toiling away in nets since then before they kick-off their campaign on 23 October. In the previous edition of T20I World Cup in 2021, India's dream to bring home T20 World Cup glory once again evaporated in the super 12 stage only and were dismissed from the event without even making it to the knockouts. Coming into the tournament this year however India are thought to be one of the favourites. India at T20 World Cup: History, Match Results, Total Wins and Records of IND Cricket Team in the ICC Twenty20 WC.

On 15 September, the All-India Senior Selection Committee held a meeting to finalize the 15 member squad for T20I World Cup 2022. The squad included star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as well. Later, BCCI released a statement weeks prior to the start of the coveted event revealing that the ace pacer was ruled out of the squad after detailed assessment by the BCCI medical team and consultation with the specialist. Mohammed Shami was later announced as Bumrah's best possible replacement for the world cup squad.

After two unofficial warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand, India will commence its T20I World Cup campaign with an opening match against Pakistan on 23 October. On 30 October, Men in Blue will take on South Africa followed by another super 12 match against Bangladesh on 2 November. India will play the two qualifier teams who are yet to be announced from round 1 on 27 October and 6 November. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik and Other Indian Players Who Could Play Their Last Edition of the Tournament.

India Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 23, 01:30 pm India vs Pakistan MCG, Melbourne October 27, 12:30 pm India vs Netherlands SCG, Sydney October 30, 04:30 pm India vs South Africa Perth Stadium, Perth November 02, 01:30 pm India vs Bangladesh Adelaide Oval, Adelaide November 06, 01:30 am India vs Zimbabwe MCG, Melbourne

Apart from regular captain Rohit Sharma the classic collection of senior players who will be available in the 15 member squad include Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya. Apparently, Arshdeep Singh is the only fresh face who will be part of the all important squad. Wicket-keeper and left hand-batter Rishab Pant is also drafted in the squad alongside the veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik who will be playing the T20I World Cup for the first time after 15 years gap.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Reserve Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

