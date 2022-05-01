Pune, May 1 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide Chennai Super Kings to an imposing 202 for two against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark.

He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls.

The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired.

T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42).

