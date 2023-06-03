Hamburg (Germany), Jun 3 (PTI) India's Manu Gandas, who had a solid start in the first round, collapsed in the second with his worst round of the season to miss the cut at the Porsche European Open here.

Gandas, who shot even par 72 on the first day, went 14 shots worse than that for an 86 that saw him miss his eighth cut in 12 starts.

Also Read | PSG to Have No Ligue 1 2022-23 Title Celebrations As Show of Support for Hospitalised Goalkeeper Sergio Rico After His Serious Horse-Riding Accident.

Gandas, who secured the rights to play on the DP World Tour, by topping the PGTI Order of Merit in India, has had a patchy start to the season. His best has been tied 28th at the Thailand Classic.

In a disastrous second round Gandas had nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 5 Indian Players to Watch Out for in Summit Clash Against Australia.

Gandas is next scheduled to play in the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed in Stockholm, where he will be joined by Shubhankar Sharma, who took an off this week.

Germany's Max Kieffer carded a second round 71 to claim a one-stroke lead on home soil. The 32-year-old, bidding to become the first German to win a home event in 15 years, started the day at Green Eagle Golf Courses from the 10th hole in a share of the lead, but wasted no time moving clear as he carded four birdies on his front nine.

He then recorded seven consecutive pars before a late double bogey on the eighth hole saw his advantage in Hamburg cut to one as he signed for a six under par total.

David Law carded the lowest round of the day, a seven under par 66 to move into a share of second place. With 75-66 he was 5-under and he was joined by 2017 Porsche European Open winner England's Jordan Smith (70-71).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)