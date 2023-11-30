New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Young shotgun shooter Ganemat Sekhon added to her individual gold medal in skeet by winning the mixed team title as well, partnering Angad Vir Singh Bajwa at the National Championship here on Thursday.

Displaying superb composure, the Punjab duo first topped the qualification round with a score of 140 and then went on to defeat the Rajasthan pair of Darshna Rathore and Anantjeet Singh Naruka 47-41 in the gold-medal clash.

Darshna and Anantjeet had also finished second to the Punjab pair in qualification round with a score of 138.

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan won bronze for Uttar Pradesh, overcoming Sanjana Sood and Ishaan Singh of Haryana 44-38 in the third-place decider.

On Wednesday, Ganemat had won her maiden individual senior national title clinching the women's skeet gold by shooting down 56 targets to win the 60-shot final.

In the junior mixed team skeet event, the Telangana pair of Munek Batulla and Zahra Deesawala won the national title with a 41-38 win over the Rajasthan pair of Yashashvi Rathore and Yaduraj Singh.

