Neymar junior has went through some time recently. After Brazil's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, he suffered a big injury while playing for PSG and shortly after his return and a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, he suffered another long term injury and is yet to return to the pitch. Alongside he faced some family problems too. He admitted cheating his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and recently his close friend died while having a surgery. Somed armed men also broke into their house threatening the security of his family and his newborn child. Amidst this, it has been known Bruna has broken up with Neymar, two months withing the birth of their child. Although Bruna mentioned the reason of them breaking up as 'private matter', there has been an alleged leak of chats between Neymar and an OnlyFans model. Armed Individuals Attempt To Kidnap Neymar’s Newborn Daughter Mavie After Breaking Into His Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's House.

Bruna Biancardi officially confirmed the news on her Instagram, where she uploaded her statement on her story. Biancardi's official statement read: "This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won't associate me with the news so often anymore. Thank you."

Following their breakup, an OnlyFans model named Aline Farias claimed that Neymar sent him texts and released screenshots of their alleged conversation. In the leaked chats, the Brazilian international is seen asking: "Are there nudes? Where? I want to see." Aline has a cheeky reply as she sends him a link before writing: "But you have to tell me what you thought afterwards". Neymar Condoles Luana Andrade's Death: Brazilian Football Star Pays Tribute to TV Star After Her Unfortunate Demise Following Cardiac Arrest.

Neymar's Allegedly Leaked Chats With Bruno Biancardi

🚨GRAVE: Vaza na web conversa de Neymar pedindo nudes a streamer @alinefariaass. A criadora de conteúdo adulto e streamer negou o pedido e o atleta teve que assinar seu perfil para matar a curiosidade. pic.twitter.com/pUduf1M6qh — DIRETO DO MIOLO (@diretodomiolo) November 27, 2023

Neymar continues asking the adult star for more pictures. In reply Farias wrote "You have to sign, baby. There are some other photos at the bottom. I'm going to sleep, take care, angel. Good night. I'll teach you better later if you can't [sign in]." Neymar replied with a flame emoji. No statement from the star Brazilian footballers on this matter has been confirmed as of yet.

