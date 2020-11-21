Miyazaki (Japan), Nov 21 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee staged a superb comeback on his back-nine to card an even par 71 in the third round of the Dunlop Phoenix Open, here.

Gangjee now has rounds of 71-72-71 and at one-over for 54 holes he is Tied-49th in only his second event in Japan in 2020.

Also Read | PNC Championship 2020: Tiger Woods to Team Up With Son Charlie in December Tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Almost 20 events have been cancelled in Japan this year due to the pandemic.

Gangjee started from the 10th in his first eight holes but on his second nine, the front side of the Phoenix Country Club, Gangjee found three birdies and dropped no more shots to get back to even par.

Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Britto PM & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in NEUFC vs MCFC ISL Match.

"I began finding my rhythm finally in the second nine and also putted well and made no three-putts," said Gangjee.

Former world number one Amateur, Takumi Kanaya, playing only his fourth event as a Pro, is once again in contention as he shot a third straight round in 60s and moved into sole third place.

Kanaya is one shot behind co-leaders, Tomoharu Otsuki (66) and Tomohiro Ishizaka (68), who are both at 11-under.

After a 68 in the first round, he was T-12 and then with a 66 moved to T-2 after the second round and is now third after 68 in the third round.

Kanaya, winner of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Amateurs, has as an amateur won the 2019 Taiheiyo Masters, finished second at 2017 Japan Open and been third at 2019 Australian Open.

"This is my first year as a pro, so most of the courses are first time for me. So, it takes a while for me to adjust to the touch on yardages and feeling on the courses. I cannot get adapted to the course on my 1st round," Kanaya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)