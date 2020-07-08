New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Former skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has named five Indian cricketers from the current the lot he would have wanted in his Test team.

In 2000, the match-fixing scandal engulfed the Indian camp, and Ganguly was then made the captain of the side. As soon as the left-handed batsman became the skipper, he started grooming new talent.

Also Read | Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ganguly, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today, was recently involved in a chat session with Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal. It was then the former skipper was asked about the five players he would have wanted in his Test squad.

"It's a very tough question, Mayank, because I feel every generation the players are different, players face challenges differently in different generations, pitches, quality of opposition," Ganguly told Mayank in a video on BCCI website.

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1, Southampton Weather Forecast: Toss Delayed Due to Rain.

"From your current team, I would have loved to have Virat Kohli in the side, Rohit Sharma in the side. I will go for [Jasprit] Bumrah because I had Zaheer [Khan] at the other end. I would also go for Mohammed Shami after Javagal Srinath retired, because I think Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler," he added.

"So I've got Rohit, I've got Virat, I've got Bumrah, I've got Shami, so I've got four. I had Harbhajan [Singh] and Anil Kumble in my side, so [R] Ashwin would be my third spinner. I would be very tempted to have Ravindra Jadeja also," Ganguly further stated.

The left-handed batsman had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He immediately made headlines as he went on to score a century in his maiden Test at Lord's.

The 48-year-old Ganguly had guided India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup and the side just fell short in the summit clash against Australia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)