Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Fresh from their maiden win over newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool will visit Brighton in Premier League 2019-20 on Wednesday hoping for a first back-to-back league victory since February. Jurgen Klopp and his men will certainly have their sights on rewriting the Premier League records for most points, most number of wins and also the biggest margin of a Championship win English top-flight season. But Liverpool are winless in their last five away games in all competitions and face a Brighton side, who have won just one of their last three home games. Brighton vs Liverpool Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Liverpool, already champions of Premier League in record time, have also not found the net in any of their last five away matches across all competitions, four of which they have lost. But a win against Brighton could still keep Liverpool in race for recording the highest points in single Premier League seasons – they have 89 points and five games in hand, most wins – Liverpool have 29 wins – and also the championship win by the biggest margin.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on July 09, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and will begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Which will be live streaming the Brighton vs Liverpool match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also catch it live on JIO TV.

Liverpool have won each of their last eight meetings against Brighton, five of which have come in the Premier League. Despite their recent winless away run, Liverpool will be aware that they have beaten Brighton in each of their last six away games.

