Doha, Nov 28 (AP) Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team's draw with Germany at the World Cup.

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Christchurch.

The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain needs a draw go reach the round of 16.

Also Read | Fred Opens Up on Taking Inspiration From Legendary 2002 World Cup-Winning Brazil Squad.

Gavi scored once in the team's 7-0 rout of Costa Rica, becoming the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

He and 20-year-old Pedri are leading a revamped Spain squad trying to win its second World Cup, and first major title since the 2012 European Championship. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)