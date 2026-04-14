Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 14 (ANI): Ajita Ravindran displayed immense grit and resilience against an equally determined Pooja Jhalani to prevail in three games and win the Women's Singles 45 plus title in the GD Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

After dropping the closely contested opening game 24-26, Ajita clawed back to win the second 21-19 and, with both players fighting tooth and nail for each point in trying conditions, won the decider 21-18 to cap a well-deserved victory.

Also Read | Dewald Brevis IPL Salary: Here's How Much CSK Batsman's Contract is Worth.

In the Men's Doubles 110 plus category, the duo of Bibhash Chatterjee and Shiv Thakur delivered a commanding performance to defeat top seeds Gautam Laud and Shailesh Daga in straight games, 21-12, 21-15, according to a release.

In the Men's Singles 45 plus category, Vikrant Karanjkar put up a dominant display to overcome top seed Sachin Bharati 21-6, 21-19, while, in the Mixed Doubles 80 plus category, Hemant Duggal and Shweta Thakur registered one of the most one-sided wins of the finals, defeating Sandeep Mohan and Tejasvi Sawant Desai 21-10, 21-4.

Also Read | Why is MS Dhoni Not Playing in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?.

Final Match Results

Men's Doubles 110 plus

Bibhash Chatterjee/Shiv Thakur beat Gautam Laud / Shailesh Daga [1] - 21-12, 21-15

Women's Singles 45 plus

Ajita Ravindran beat Pooja Jhalani - 24-26, 21-19, 21-18

Men's Singles 45 plusVikrant Karanjkar beat Sachin Bharati [1] - 21-6, 21-19

Mixed Doubles 80 plusHemant Duggal/Shweta Thakur defeated Sandeep Mohan/Tejasvi Sawant Desai - 21-10, 21-4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)