Melbourne [Australia], November 10 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Georgia Wareham will miss the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League season due to a bone stress reaction in her shin.

Wareham is the club's leading run-scorer this season having recorded scores of 54 not out against the Sydney Sixers and 42 in the Renegades game against the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday.

But her leg-spin has not been as effective claiming just three wickets and conceding 7.60 runs per over. Elly Donald has been added to the Renegades squad for Tuesday night's game against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Amy Satterthwaite (Captain), Makinley Blows, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb. (ANI)

