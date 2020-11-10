London, November 10: Sussex has announced the return of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan for next year's Vitality Blast T20 competition. The world's number one T20 bowler has already enjoyed two fantastic summers in Hove after joining Sussex in 2018.

The leg-spinner was set to play for Sharks T20 skipper Luke Wright's side again this year, but it was mutually agreed he would miss the 2020 Vitality Blast due to his overlapping commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League.

"I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast. Ever since my arrival on the South Coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me. I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon," said Rashid in an official statement.

Khan has become a fan's favourite at The 1st Central County Ground since making his debut for the club against Essex Eagles in 2018. Since then, the Afghanistan superstar has taken 24 wickets in 20 appearances for the Sharks, at an economy rate of 6.97 runs per over.

Khan recently passed the milestone of 300 T20 wickets at the age of just 22 and showed his world-class ability in this year's IPL taking 20 wickets in 16 appearances for Sunrisers Hyderabad at a staggering economy rate of just 5.37 runs per over.

Sussex T20 head coach, James Kirtley said: "To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team's wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome. We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rash is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game."

"Add to that the fact that he is a hugely popular and respected figure in our dressing room and with everyone around the club and this is a big boost for us ahead of next year's Blast," he added.

