Barcelona [Spain], October 21 (ANI): Barcelona on Wednesday announced that Gerard Pique, Marc ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, and Frenkie de Jong have signed contract extensions with the club.

"FC Barcelona and the first team players Gerard Pique, Marc ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, and Frenkie de Jong have reached an agreement for the extension of their respective contracts," the club said in a statement.

The club said Pique extended his contract until June 20, 2024, and his buy-out clause stands at 500 million euros. He is in his 13th season with the first team having made a total of 548 appearances.

Marc ter Stegen, who has made 236 appearances for the club so far, extended his contract until June 30, 2025, and his buy-out clause is set at 500 million euros.

Lenglet and de Jong both have extended their contracts until June 30, 2026. (ANI)

