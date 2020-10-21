Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 40. The game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 22, 2020. RR is led by Steve Smith, while SRH will play under the captaincy of David Warner. RR is at the 6th position in the point table, while SRH is at the 7th spot. Rajasthan won their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RR vs SRH Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RR defeated CSK in their last match by chasing down the target of 126 runs in 17.3 overs. Jos Buttler played a fine knock of unbeaten 70 runs from 48 balls in that game. On the other hand, SRH was very close to victory against KKR while chasing the target of 164 runs as they managed a tie, however, later went on to lose the super-over. The head to head record of RR vs SRH in IPL is 6-6. In their previous meeting, Rajasthan won by five wickets. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Jos Buttler (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be David Warner (SRH), Riyan Parag (RR), Steve Smith (RR) and Robin Uthappa (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to for only one all-rounder for RR vs SRH Dream11 team and it should be Rahul Tewatia (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Sandeep Sharma (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Kartik Tyagi (RR) and Jofra Archer (RR).

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: David Warner (SRH), Riyan Parag (RR), Steve Smith (RR), Robin Uthappa (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Jos Buttler (RR), Sandeep Sharma (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Kartik Tyagi (RR), Jofra Archer (RR).

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) can be chosen as captain for your Dream11 team for RR vs SRH. While Rahul Tewatia (RR) can be elected as vice-captain for your fantasy team.

