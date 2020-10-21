Manchester United looked like a completely different team last night against Neymar Jr PSG in the Champions League 2020. Held at the backyard of the Paris Saint-Germain. As contrary to the expectations, the Red Devils registered a 1-2 win against Neymar. Marcus Rashford was the one who netted a late goal and inspired the team. No sooner this happened, social media went berserk with tweets a hailing Rashford. Paul Pogba did not start with the line-up and all eyes were on debutant Alex Telles who did not disappoint his fans. Talking about the game, Bruno Fernandes who had worn the armband of the captain was the one who scored the first goal for the team. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Receive Huge Boost in Englishman's Pursuit.

However, just after the half-time Anthony Martial was the one who scored an own goal and this put PSG to 1-1. Neymar's side looked completely lacklustre and failed to impress the fans. Even Kylian Mbappe's brilliance couldn't save the team and no goal was actually netted by the team. PSG did create a few chances but David de Gea was a monster at the net and looked completely different and was more active. For now, let's have a look at the goal by Rashford.

winning goal again from mr MBE #Rashford pic.twitter.com/qV4KMaP6l1 — dave j salgado (@davejsalgado1) October 20, 2020

With this, Manchester United collected three points in their kitty and is placed on number two of the group H. Leipzig is the one who stands on number one of the table. Man United will play against Leipzig on October 29, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).