Mulheim [Germany], February 24 (ANI): Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead India's challenge at the German Open 2025 badminton competition starting from Tuesday at Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim.

Ranked world number 45, Srikanth will face world number 37 Priyanshu Rajawat in the first round.

Other two Indians in the men's singles competition are - world number 38 Kiran George and Ayush Shetty, 48th ranked in global rankings, as per Olympics.com.

Coming to the women's singles competition, Anupama Upadhyaya, the world number 44th, is the highest ranked Indian, with likes of PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod missing out the tournament. She will be battling with Ishrani Baruah, the 71st ranked Indian in the women's singles rankings, during the first round.

Other Indian competitors in the women's singles competition are: Aakarshi Kashyap and Rakshitha Ramraj, who are 46th and 47th in the rankings, respectively

Anmol Kharb, who helped India clinch the Asian Team Championships 2024, will also be a part of the women's singles competition and she is coming after a gold medal win at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

Coming to the men's doubles draw, two Indian duos will be in action: World No. 46 Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K, 70th in the men's doubles rankings.

The sole representative of India in the women's doubles competition will be world number 53 duo of Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra.

In the mixed doubles competition, the all-India opening round match will be eighth seeds, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, who will take on Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde. The world number 36 pair of Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh will also compete in this category.

In the men's competition, the two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark is the top seed in singles competition.

-German Open 2025 badminton: India squad

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, Rithvik Sanjeevi (Q), Tharun Mannepalli (Q), Sankar Subramanian (Q)

Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K

Women's singles: Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshitha Ramraj, Tanya Hemanth, Anmol Kharb, Tasnim Mir, Unnati Hooda (Q)

Women's doubles: Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil (Q)

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh. (ANI)

