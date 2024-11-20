Malaga (Spain), Nov 20 (AP) Germany kept alive its hopes of winning the Davis Cup for the first time in more than three decades by beating Canada in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Jan-Lennard Struff rallied to defeat Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and clinch the victory in the second singles match of the tie. Daniel Altmaier had given Germany the first point with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Gabriel Diallo.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Retires: 5 Memorable Feats Achieved By the Spaniard In His Legendary Tennis Career.

Germany will next face the Netherlands on Friday for a spot in the final. The Dutch defeated Spain 2-1 on Tuesday in a tie that marked Rafael Nadal's retirement from professional tennis.

Germany had last made it to the semifinals in 2021. It lifted the last of its three Davis Cup trophies in 1993. Canada's lone title came in 2022, when Struff also defeated Shapovalov in three sets in the quarterfinal round.

Also Read | India Win Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 With 1-0 Victory Over China, Clinch Third Overall Title (Watch Video Highlights).

In the last two quarterfinals this year, the United States faces Australia and defending champion Italy takes on Argentina. Both ties will be on Thursday.

In the first singles on Wednesday, Altmaier served 10 aces against nine from Diallo. The German had only one double fault against six of his opponent.

“I haven't played a Davis Cup match throughout the whole year, and then right away playing in such an important match which is to lead the tie, so I'm really happy (with) the way I could handle it mentally,” Altmaier said.

Diallo said he wasn't "as loose" as he wanted.

“It was quite patchy," Diallo said. "Some bits and pieces, moments where I was playing well, moments where I was a little bit more scrappy. But sometimes that's how it goes. Sometimes the moment gets a little bit to you. Today in some moments it got to me, and I didn't manage to find my rhythm and find my strides to get a win.”

Both nations were without their top-ranked players — No. 2 Alexander Zverev for Germany and No. 29 Felix Auger-Aliassime for Canada. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)