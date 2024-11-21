Rafael Nadal concluded his illustrious two-decade tennis career with a match loss in his country’s Davis Cup quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands. Following the retirement of the 22-time Grand Slam champion, actor, director and producer Dhanush paid an emotional tribute to ‘RAFA’ with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a still of the legendary Spanish tennis player, Dhanush expressed his admiration, stating, “Thank you RAFA … Tennis won’t be the same without you @rafaelnadal”. Rafael Nadal Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis During Davis Cup 2024, Expresses Privilege of Turning Hobby Into an Illustrious Career.

Dhanush Honours Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)