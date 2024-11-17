Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova not only delivered a 1-2 finish for Goa Aces JA Racing but also helped the team clinch the Indian Racing League Championship as the curtains came down on the 2024 edition, promoted by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, at the Kari Motor Speedway, here on Sunday.

There was icing on Goa Aces' cake too as the team also won the car championship to finish the season with a memorable double.

Going into the final race which began after sharp showers, the Goa Aces led Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers by just two points, but the latter virtually handed over the championship on a platter within seconds after the race commenced from a rolling start following a crash.

Ruhaan Alva, sandwiched between pole-sitter Hyman and Jilkova in P2, lost the rear of his car, slid across the track and rammed into Akash Gowda (Speed Demons Delhi) just as they approached the start-finish line, leading to their retirement. The Safety Car made a brief appearance before racing resumed.

Thereafter, Hyman and Jilkova cruised along towards the checkered grid with the former eventually winning by 28 seconds as they came up with a 1-2 finish for their team which followed yesterday's win by their team-mate Sohil Shah. Mohd Ryan (Chennai Turbo Riders) completed the final podium line for the day.

"We are very happy for the 1-2 finish. We are grateful to the team for giving us cars that won the races for us. It is their hard work which enabled us to win the championship," said Hyman.

Settled for the second position, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, Malaysian driver Alister Yoong, finished a distant seventh on the last day.

-F4 Indian Championship

Bengaluru-based Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) notched a grand double in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday, but it did not prevent South African teenager Aqil Alibhai (Hyderabad Blackbirds) from clinching the title. Alva finished second in the Championship.

Alibhai, enjoying a successful season with six wins, had two podium finishes (P2 and P3) today which fetched sufficient points to win him the crown.

Alva displayed rare sparks of aggression as he won the day's first race starting from P5 on the reverse grid easily outpacing Alibhai and Divy Nandan (Bangalore Speedsters). He carried the momentum to win the next from P4 ahead of Canadian Hady Noah Mimassi (Chennai Turbo Riders) and Alibhai. In both races, the 18-year-old came up with a couple of daring moves to notch deserving wins.

An unperturbed Alibhai played it smart. With one eye on the points, he was content to run in P2 behind Alva in the first race as the Indian took the honours by over nine seconds. Alibhai had enough lead on third-placed Nandan to survive a five-second post-race penalty

Alibhai said: "I wanted to finish the season with a win, but it was not to be. But I have had a good season, and I am very happy to win the championship. Going forward, let's see where this success takes me."

The P2 finish ensured Alibhai the championship as he led Alva by 29 points going into the final race which had a maximum of 26 on offer.

For the several Indian drivers, the season in F4 was an eye-opener in the context of the level of competition at this level. The championship made it affordable for the home-grown racers to take the next step up in their racing careers and the experience should stand them in good stead going forward.

The results (Provisional):

Indian Racing League (Race-2, Driver-B) 25 mins+1 lap: 1. Raul Hyman (UK, Goa Aces JA Racing) (26:39.020); 2. Gabriela Jilkova (Czech Republic, Goa Aces JA Racing) (27:07.684); 3. Mohamed Ryan (India, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27:29.813). Best Lap: Raoul Hyman (01:10.359).

Formula 4 Indian Open (Race-2, 25mins+1 lap): 1. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (26:55.114); 2. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:14.880); 3. Divy Nandan (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:24.987).

Best Lap: Ruhaan Alva (01:06.492).

Race-3: 1. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (27:00.884); 2. Hady Noah Mimassi (Canada, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27:10.373); 3. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:16.425). Best Lap: Ruhaan Alva (01:06.386). (ANI)

