Panaji, July 21: After a wait of nearly a decade, Goa has got the nod to host the National Games next year, state sports minister has said. The infrastructure required for hosting the games in Goa would be ready by December this year, sports minister Govind Gaude said while making the announcement in the state Assembly late Wednesday night. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity.

“The Government of Goa has received an email from the Indian Olympics Association in consultation with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that the state will be the host for the 37th National Games anytime in 2023," Gaude told the House.

The last National Games were held in Kerala in 2015 and Goa was to host the 36th edition in November 2016. After two delays in 2018 and 2019 due to the coastal state's inability to create adequate infrastructure, the Games were further postponed to 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the postponement of the National Games and the Goa government was still not certain whether it will be able to host them this year. Gaude said he had already informed members of the Goa Legislative Assembly that the state would be ready to host the National Games by December 2022.

Eariler, speaking in the House on the demands for grants for the sports department, Gaude said he has made it clear that the infrastructure required for the Games would be ready by December this year.

“We will be ready with the infrastructure by December 2022 and Goa will be able to host the National Games next year,” the minister had said. “Forget about history, let's create history in future,” he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)