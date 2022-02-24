Kuala Lumpur, Feb 24 (PTI) Kolkata will host the centralised Group D South Zone matches of the AFC Cup 2022 featuring Indian club Gokulam Kerala FC, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Thursday.

Besides Gokulam Kerala FC, the other teams in Group D are Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, Maziya Sports and Recreation of the Maldives along with the winner of a six-team South Asian contest in the preliminary and play-off stages.

The AFC on Thursday confirmed the centralised venues for the group stage matches of the AFC Cup 2022, scheduled to be played in the West and South Zones from May 18 to 24, and in the ASEAN, Central and East Zones from June 24 to 30.

The AFC Cup 2022 Group A matches will be held in Muscat, Oman, where three-time winners Kuwait SC will battle Lebanon's Al Ansar as well as Al Seeb Club from Oman and Jableh of Syria.

Group B will take place in in Kuwait City, featuring Al Riffa from Bahrain, Palestine's Shabab Al Khalil, Dhofar Club of Oman and Kuwaiti side Arabi SC, while Manama, Bahrain, will host the matches in Group C, which consists of Syrian side Tishreen, Nejmeh from Lebanon, East Riffa of Bahrain and Palestine's Hilal Al Quds.

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, will host the Group E matches involving Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr, Kyrgyz Republic's PFC Neftchi as well as tournament debutants FC CSKA from Tajikistan and either FC Nasaf or PFC Sogdiana from Uzbekistan.

Group F, meanwhile, will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, and will feature FC Khujand of Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic's FC Dordoi and Kopetdag from Turkmenistan.

Denpasar, Indonesia, will provide the backdrop for the matches in Group G which features the likes of Indonesia's Bali United, Kedah Darul Aman FC from Malaysia and Kaya FC-Iloilo from the Philippines, while Group H will be contested in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In the East Zone battles, Tainan, Chinese Taipei, will set the stage for the contenders in Group J, which include Hong Kong's Eastern Long Lions, MUST CPK of Macau, Chinese Taipei side Tainan City and either Hong Kong's Lee Man or Athletic 220 from Mongolia.

The host venue for the centralised matches in Group I is yet to to finalised.

