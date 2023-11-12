New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra extended Diwali wishes to his fans and close ones on Sunday.

Neeraj took to social media handle X to share a picture of him in traditional Indian clothing.

"Happy Diwali to all of you," said Neeraj in his post.

This year has been a memorable one for Neeraj.

Neeraj lived up to the expectations to win the gold at the Asian games and his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on October 4. Neeraj defended his title and scripted history at the continental event. The event was watched eagerly on TV screens across the country as the two Indians stole the limelight.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes and Neeraj prevailed with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres.

Also, 'Golden Boy' Neeraj clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest back in August. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win Gold at Budapest.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m.

With a gold medal in the Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships and a Diamond League title, Chopra has won every top prize in the sport. He has set an unprecedented example with his consistency and hunger for gold. (ANI)

