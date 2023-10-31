Ahead of India's seventh match of the ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra hailed 'Men in Blue' and said people in the country want Rohit Sharma's side to win the prestigious tournament. Danish Kaneria Slams PCB for 'Downgrading the Morale' of Players During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Everyone wants India to win the World Cup. All the players are playing well and I don't want to put pressure on them. This World Cup is happening at home so we should win the World Cup," Chopra told reporters.

India have won all their six ODI matches in the World Cup. The last match against England saw the Indian bowlers rip through their top order to register a memorable win. India defended 229 runs put on board and bowled out England on 129 in the match played in Lucknow. Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Kaif Praise Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Following India’s Win Against England in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The race for a semi-final spot is narrowing down with India on the top of the points table. England, the defending champions, are at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)