New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Bhubaneswar this weekend will be a good opportunity for competitors to earn valuable global points, said Bahadur Singh Sagoo, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The one-day global competition jointly organised by the Government of Odisha and AFI is scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on August 10 and has a total prize money of USD 25,000, according to a release from AFI.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs AS Roma, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India's two-time Olympic Games medallist, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to defend his title at the Tokyo World Championships, says AFI president. "He (Chopra) is training in Europe in preparation for Worlds," Sagoo further said.

According to the AFI president, more than ten Indian athletes have already made the cut for the September 13-21 Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan. "We are expecting more athletes to make the cut for the prestigious global competition. The deadline to achieve qualification is August 24, 2025," Sagoo added.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Villareal, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Addressing the media during the pre-event of the Continental Tour here on Wednesday, Sagoo says the response to the one-day meet has been overwhelming. "Athletes from more than 15 countries will be seen in action in Bhubaneswar this weekend," revealed Sagoo.

A strong home team of more than 90 athletes will showcase their potential on Sunday in Bhubaneswar. India's national record holder, Animesh Kujur and middle distance runner Mohammad Afsal are among a core group of athletes who will be in action.

Promising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav will look forward to breaking the 86m barrier. Yadav's season and personal best of 85.16m was recorded on the way to silver at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi.

According to the AFI president, World Athletics guidelines were followed to decide disciplines for this weekend's global competition in Bhubaneswar.

"It is mandatory to include one throwing and one jumping event in the one-day meeting schedule. The competition should have a minimum of 12 disciplines, including five in the women's group. Certain events couldn't be featured as the duration of the one-day Continental Tour, as per guidelines of World Athletics is two hours and 30 minutes," the AFI president said.

Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Commissioner and Secretary, Sports of the Government of Odisha, says all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the one-day global event has been done. "Odisha has good infrastructure to conduct global events," says Jadhav. "After the successful conduct of World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze, our next goal will be to host either Silver or Gold level events." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)