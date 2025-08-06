Aston Villa will be in action against AS Roma this evening in a club friendly as the English side gears up for a tough campaign. They finished sixth last term but had given a tough time to Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race for Champions League qualification. With Europa League to fight for and a return to Europe’s elite on the agenda, Villa need to be at their very best this campaign. Opponents AS Roma too like Aston Villa, missed out on the Champions League last term and with manager Gian Piero Gasperini in charge of the club, expect them to be a serious contender for a top four finish. Granit Xhaka Reflects on Decision of Joining Sunderland, Says ‘I Needed a New and Big Challenge’.

Emiliano Martinez is looking for a move away from the club but will start as the no 1 for Aston Villa this evening. Ross Barkley and Andres Garcia are out injured while the likes of Alex Moreno and Leander Dendoncker are set to leave. Youri Tielemans in midfield will be the one making them tick with his slick passing range. Donyell Malen with his pace and trickery will look to create from out wide.

Paulo Dybala is not match fit and will not start for AS Roma this evening. Evan Ferguson is the likely pick for the central striker role. Manu Kone will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Daniele Ghilardi, the new signing for Roma, is all set to feature as a fullback for the team.

Aston Villa vs AS Roma Match Details

Match Aston Villa vs AS Roma Date Thursday, August 07 Time 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Villa TV (Live Streaming)

When Is Aston Villa vs AS Roma, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

English Premier League club Aston Villa will clash with Serie A club AS Roma in a pre-season club friendly on Thursday, August 07. The Aston Villa vs AS Roma pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall, England, and starts at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Aston Villa vs AS Roma, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Aston Villa's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Aston Villa vs AS Roma pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Aston Villa vs AS Roma live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Aston Villa vs AS Roma, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Aston Villa vs AS Roma pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India and UK. Users can watch the match on the Villa TV app and website for online streaming. Aston Villa will provide a tough competition to AS Roma in this battle with the tie likely ending in a 2-2 draw.

