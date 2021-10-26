Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq said the massive 130-run victory over Scotland won't make his team "complacent" as it is aware of the bigger challenges like India and New Zealand that await the side in its coming T20 World Cup games.

Haq was the only other bowler to take a wicket with Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5-20) and Rashid Khan (4-9) leading the rout to dismiss Scotland for 60.

Also Read | South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of SA vs WI, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

Their dominance with the ball came after a clinical batting performance which saw Afghanistan make 190 for four.

"We needed that win to start our tournament so we won't be complacent about this win, we move forward. We will enjoy the victory, it was a great game, but looking forward into the tournament we have still four games," Naveen said after team's win on Tuesday.

Also Read | ENG vs BAN Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20.

Haq said that Afghanistan's players prepared well for the tournament and it showed in their effort.

"It was a good one. Our players were ready for it. We were well prepared. Lots of our players were playing and participating in different leagues, so all the boys were ready for this tournament and this match," Naveen said.

Afghanistan next faces Pakistan on October 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)