Worcester [UK], July 9 (ANI): Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah is confident of using his 'googly' as his most important weapon in the Test series against England. The 34-year-old is hoping that the dry wickets in England will aid his googlies. He has been working on the variation with Mushtaq Ahmed, who is in Pakistan setup as their spin bowling coach.

"My googly is coming out well. In the two-day match, all the googlies I bowled landed well and spun well. I think it will be my most important weapon," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Shah as saying.

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 2: Get Live Updates and Ball-by-Ball Commentary of ENG vs WI Cricket Match in Southampton.

"Counties usually sign spinners for July to September because in these three months, spinners get help on dry wickets," he added.

Yasir is also aiming to add valuable runs down the order with his batting as he did in Australia last year when he scored his maiden Test century.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Spotted Enjoying Bike Ride at His Ranchi Farmhouse on 39th Birthday, Waves at Fans (Watch Video).

"I am working on my batting in the nets. When the team needs you, you need to step up. So I do have a target, of scoring a century in England. If I can hit a hundred at Adelaide, I can do it here as well," Shah said.

The first of the three-match Test series is scheduled to start on August 5 in Manchester while Southampton will host the next two matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)