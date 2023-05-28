London [UK], May 28 (ANI): Arsenal's former skipper and one of the prominent figures in the mid-field, Granit Xhaka's Instagram story has dropped a major hint on his future with the Gunners.

After spending seven years with the Gunners, Xhaka's contract is set to expire this summer and the club is yet to announce a new deal with the 30-year-old midfielder.

Before Arsenal's final game of the season against Wolves on Sunday, Xhaka shared an Instagram story which read "Thank you Gunners" with the honors he has won while at the club 2 Community Shield's and 2 FA Cups.

His story also included images of him celebrating in different Arsenal jerseys throughout his career.

The midfielder has had a roller coaster ride at the Emirates Stadium, with a section of the fans booing him off the pitch during a match against Crystal Palace, an incident that led to then-manager Unai Emery stripping him of the captaincy. Since then he has regained the faith of the Gunners faithful and played a pivotal role in Arsenal's resurgence in the last 18 months.

Xhaka is in Arsenal's playing XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal's (Playing XI): Ramsdale, Partey, White, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard and Jesus

Subs: Turney, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Nelson, Bandeira, Walter

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Playing XI): Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Matheus Nunes, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan. (ANI)

