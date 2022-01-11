Christchurch [New Zealand], January 11 (ANI): New Zealand batter Ross Taylor said he thoroughly enjoyed representing the Kiwis and it was great to finish his Test career with a win and a wicket.

Taylor on Tuesday picked his third wicket in the longest format to help the Kiwis register a thumping win over Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in the second Test.

Also Read | Saina Nehwal & Actor Siddharth Twitter Row: Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Chinmayi Sripaada Slam Actor for 'Crass' Comment.

It was an eventful farewell match for Taylor, who wrapped up the Bangladesh innings after dismissing Ebadot Hossain as he picked his third wicket in Test cricket.

"It's great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket, I wanted to finish off with a win and the guys did it. Bangladesh put us under a lot of pressure a number of times, it's only fair that we share the series," said Taylor at the post-match presentation.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Tata Group to Replace Chinese Mobile Manufacturer Vivo as Indian Premier League Title Sponsors from This Year.

"We were under pressure at the start of the match, but then we got the runs that put us in a good stead, the boys returned well with the ball yesterday afternoon," he added.

With this win, New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 and have earned 12 points in their quest for the World Test Championship (WTC).

"The series was great - I was wondering if we need to come back tomorrow, but the boys were fantastic. It became a bit funky towards the end, I chucked it up and Tom (Latham) said it was the most precious thing I did over the whole game," said Taylor.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed representing my country, have played a lot here (in Christchurch), spent a lot of time and it's a great way to finish," he added.

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the BLACKCAPS batting order since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, most notably rising to the top of New Zealand's runs scoring (18,074) and appearances (445) charts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)