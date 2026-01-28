SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Bengaluru (SCMS Bengaluru), located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced admissions for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes for the 2026 intake. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET), followed by a Personal Interaction (PI) round.

Candidates aspiring to apply for the BBA programmes at SCMS Bengaluru must appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET).

- Last Date for Payment for SET - 15th April, 2026

- SET Admit Card will be Live - 24th April, 2026 for Test 1 & 30 April, 2026 for Test 2

- SET Test (CBT Mode) - 2nd May, 2026 Test 1 & 10th May, 2026 Test 2

- Last date for registration & payment for SCMS - Bangalore (Online & Offline) - 21st May, 2026

- Declaration of SET Result - 20th May, 2026

- Shortlist Publishing date - 25th May, 2026

With a strong focus on industry integration, experiential learning, and global exposure, SCMS Bengaluru aims to nurture future-ready business professionals equipped with analytical thinking, leadership skills, and ethical grounding.

Detailed Overview of BBA Programmes

BBA (Honours / Honours with Research)SCMS Bengaluru offers a four-year, full-time BBA (Honours / Honours with Research) programme, structured across eight semesters, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programme builds a strong foundation in core management disciplines while allowing students to pursue majors, minors, multidisciplinary electives, skill enhancement courses, and research-oriented pathways.

The curriculum blends management theory with real-world application, fostering competencies in strategic thinking, problem-solving, communication, and ethical leadership.

Dual Degree Programme: BBA + Business Analytics (2+2 Global Pathway)In addition, SCMS Bengaluru offers a Dual Degree BBA + Business Analytics programme in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia, through a 2+2 pathway. Students complete the first two years at SCMS Bengaluru and the final two years at Deakin University.

This programme is designed to equip students with global business perspectives and advanced analytical capabilities, preparing them for data-driven roles across industries.

Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Specialisations

The BBA curriculum offers specialisations aligned with current and emerging industry demands, including:

- Marketing

- Finance

- Human Resources

- Business Analytics

Learning is further strengthened through live projects, guest lectures, workshops, corporate interactions, and collaborative industry assignments, ensuring students gain practical exposure alongside academic rigour.

Admission Process for BBA 2026 Intake

Admission to the BBA programmes at SCMS Bengaluru is strictly merit-based and follows a transparent, multi-stage selection process:

1) SET Examination (best of two attempts considered)

2) Personal Interaction (PI)

3) Final Merit List as per Symbiosis International (Deemed University) norms

SET is conducted across multiple test centres in India, providing candidates flexibility and accessibility.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have:

- Passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board

- Met the minimum qualifying marks as prescribed by Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Detailed eligibility requirements, PI schedules, and final admission timelines will be announced on the official SET and SCMS Bengaluru portals. Applicants are advised to regularly check these platforms for updates.

Career Readiness and Campus Advantage

SCMS Bengaluru integrates academic excellence with career-focused initiatives, including mentorship programmes, soft-skills training, industry networking opportunities, and career guidance support, enabling smooth transitions into professional roles or higher education globally.

Located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, one of India's leading technology and innovation hubs, the campus offers students close proximity to corporate ecosystems, start-ups, and dynamic industry networks.

About SCMS Bengaluru

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Bengaluru (SCMS Bengaluru) is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and is known for its contemporary approach to management education. The institute emphasises ethics, innovation, industry alignment, and global exposure, preparing students for leadership roles in evolving business environments.

For more information on programmes and admissions, visit:https://www.scmsbengaluru.edu.in/

