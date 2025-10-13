New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): It took eight long years for a visiting side to put up a fifty-plus partnership for the tenth wicket on Indian soil in Tests. The West Indies pair Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales ended that wait with a gritty and entertaining 79-run stand against India.

Coming together with their team in deep trouble, the duo showed remarkable fight and composure. Greaves, calm and composed under pressure, brought up a well-crafted half-century, remaining unbeaten on 50 off 85 deliveries, an innings laced with three boundaries. At the other end, Seales played the perfect supporting role, scoring a valuable 32 runs.

Their partnership not only frustrated the Indian bowlers but also brought back memories of the last such stand by visiting players, the 55-run partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for Australia in Pune back in 2017.

A fine 10th-wicket partnership between Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves and centuries from Shai Hope and John Campbell stage an incredible fightback and set a 121-run target for India to win the second Test against the West Indies at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

At the end of the day 4's play, India was 63/1, with KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) unbeaten. They have made sure India was more than halfway through the target after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal.

WI started the final session at 361/9, with Greaves (35*) and Seales (18*) unbeaten, with the side having a lead of 91 runs.

The duo continued to frustrate Indian bowlers, with Greaves even bringing up his half-century in 85 balls, with three fours. However, their 79th-run stand for the 10th wicket was finally broken by Jasprit Bumrah, who got Seales caught for 32 in 67 balls (with a four and six) by Washington Sundar at deep square leg. WI was bundled out for 390 runs in 118.5 overs. After being forced to follow on after being bundled out for 248 in their first innings in response to India's 518/5 declared, the Windies got themselves a 120-run lead, giving India 121 runs to win.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/104) were the top bowlers for India, while Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with two wickets for 43 runs in 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 121 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal started off with two boundaries off Seales' first over but was caught after launching the ball at long-on to Anderson Phillip. Jomel Warrican got his wicket for eight in seven balls, with India at 9/1.

It was up to KL and Sudharsan to stabilise the innings. KL appeared watchful; on the other hand, Sudharsan collected boundaries against spinners easily.

India reached the 50-run mark in 15.1 overs. India ended their day safely without any further fall of wickets at 63/1. (ANI)

