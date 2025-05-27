Melbourne [Australia], May 27 (ANI): Cameron Green's stellar run in county cricket has put him in strong contention for Australia's playing XI in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, despite being unavailable to bowl. According to head coach Andrew McDonald, the final composition of the side, particularly whether a specialist allrounder is required against South Africa at Lord's will determine where Green bats, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 25-year-old, who last played Test cricket in March 2024, made headlines with an unbeaten 174 in Wellington against New Zealand while batting at No. 4. He has since impressed for Gloucestershire, scoring three centuries and an unbeaten 67 across eight innings at No. 5, marking an encouraging return to form after back surgery sidelined him from all cricket for several months.

Though Green cannot contribute with the ball at Lord's, McDonald has all but confirmed his return as a specialist batter, which could cause a reshuffle in the top and middle order. Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Beau Webster, and Josh Inglis are all in the selection mix, with their roles potentially shifting based on Green's position in the line-up.

McDonald, before the team's departure to the UK, clarified that Steven Smith would remain at No. 4, but added that Green is versatile enough to fit anywhere in the top six.

"He could be three, he could be five, he could be six, he could open," McDonald said on SEN radio, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I think he's got the temperament. He's got the skill set. He's got the defensive play as well. I think the higher up the order you go, your defensive skills are a priority. He's got all bases covered," he added.

Green's return will have a ripple effect. Travis Head is expected to drop back to No. 5 after temporarily opening in Sri Lanka. This means Usman Khawaja, Australia's most stable opener in recent years, will once again need a new partner at the top--having previously opened alongside Smith, Head, Konstas, and Nathan McSweeney over the past three series.

Beau Webster, who debuted impressively at No. 6 against India and continued his form in Sri Lanka, is not guaranteed a spot for the final. McDonald indicated that selectors are still debating whether a fifth bowling option is necessary for a one-off game at Lord's.

"There's an XI on a board, but it's got some dashes with multiple names in different positions," McDonald said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Do we need to play the allrounder depending on the conditions that present? That'll then shuffle the batting order. We're quite flexible in our approach to that," he added.

"We've got roughly what we think it might look like. And then clearly, there'll be some decisions as we get to the pointy end. And we've said before that we only make decisions when we need to," he noted.

When asked whether the opening slot could come down to a choice between Labuschagne and Konstas if Green is slotted at No. 3 and Webster plays, McDonald didn't rule it out.

"If you require the allrounder in the conditions that would then lend itself to a decision around the top order, and then if you don't require it, then clearly you've got other options," McDonald said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"And that's not to dismiss the fact that Beau Webster can be a bat only as well. It'll just be how much we prioritize the bowling element of that," he added.

"We've got some players coming out of the IPL (Indian Premier League). We'll see them in front of us when we get to England and make some assessments on what their capabilities will be for the Test match. At the moment, everyone's tracking well, so I think depending on how you look at it they'll be able to cope with whatever loads are put in front of them," he noted.

Josh Inglis is another name in the conversation. He scored a century on Test debut in Sri Lanka and has been consistent across formats and conditions. If the team opts out of a bowling allrounder, Inglis could slot in at No. 6. Though selector George Bailey has previously suggested Inglis might be considered as an opener, that now appears unlikely he has never opened in first-class cricket and has rarely batted higher than No. 5, never passing fifty in those attempts. (ANI)

