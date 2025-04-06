Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Gujarat Titans produced an all-round performance to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, Mohammed Siraj starred with figures of 4/17 from his four overs, while Prasidh Krishna (2/25) and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/24) scalped two wickets each as GT restricted SRH to 152 for eight.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18.

For SRH, Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 31 while Henrich Klaasen made 27.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Ten.

Chasing, skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten 61, while Washington Sundar made 49 off 29 balls.

Sherfane Rutherford too played his part with unbeaten 35 off 16 balls as GT chased down the target in 16.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 152 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 31; Mohammed Siraj 4/17).

Gujarat Titans: 153 for 3 in 16.4 overs (Shubman Gill 61 not out; Mohammed Shami 2/18).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)