Hardik Pandya became the second Indian player in the Indian Premier League to score 2000 runs and take 50 wickets. The Gujarat Titans captain achieved this feat during his side's match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 16. The only other Indian player to have achieved this feat is Chennai Super Kings' star Ravindra Jadeja. He is the sixth player overall to achieve this milestone. Father-Son Coincidence! Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar Record Identical Number of Runs Conceded in Maiden Over Bowled in IPL.

Hardik Pandya Completes 2000 Runs in IPL

