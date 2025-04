Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Sunday.

GT brought in off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar in place of pacer Arshad Khan as Gill thought the black soil pitch might favour tweakers.

Also Read | SRH vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Washington Sundar Replaces Arshad Khan For Gujarat Titans; Jaydev Unadkat Comes in Place of Harshal Patel in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Playing XI.

Washington is making his debut for the Titans.

Hyderabad made one change with left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat coming for pacer Harshal Patel, who has taken ill.

Also Read | Will Rohit Sharma Play in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Veteran Batter Featuring in Playing XI for Mumbai Indians.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)