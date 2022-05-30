Panchkula (Haryana)[India], May 30 (ANI): Gujarat announced its biggest contingent of 143 athletes for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana, hoping to dramatically increase its medal tally.

The state has been investing heavily to climb up the sports ladder and had bagged 16 gold medals to finish ninth in the last edition in Guwahati.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Polish Striker Calls an End to Time at Bayern Munich Amid Barcelona Links.

"We are coming with our biggest contingent ever for the Khelo Games and there is no doubt that our first target is to surpass our medal tally," Gujarat's Chef de Mission Vismay Vyas said.

The team will be competing in 18 sports disciplines and is targeting medals in swimming, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, judo and weightlifting in the games beginning June 4.

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna/Matwe Middelkoop vs Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara, French Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Doubles Tennis Match in India?.

"We also have a strong team in Gatka and Mallakhamb, two sports which are being introduced this year," Vyas said, adding that the entire contingent was looking forward to the Games.

Unlike earlier editions, the preparatory camps for some sports disciplines coincided with the Khel Mahakumbh organised across the state, but Vyas felt it was not a cause of concern.

"Some players had to come and go from the camps due to Khel Mahakumbh. But that also means they are quite match-fit," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)