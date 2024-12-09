Sports News | Gukesh Loses to Liren in 12th Game, Both Players at 6 Points Each

Singapore, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian challenger D Gukesh lost the 12th game against defending champion Ding Liren of China to allow his opponent bounce back and level the World Chess Championship match on six points each here on Monday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh was ahead by one point after he notched his second win of the match on Sunday, which came after seven consecutive draws, but Liren's win on Monday brought the things on an even keel.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Stars With the Bat, Clocks 139 Kmph As He Powers Bengal to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal With 3-Run Victory Over Chandigarh, Star Pacer Looks Fit Enough For Australia.

The two players are now tied at 6 points each with just two games left in the 14-round classical format match, still shy of 1.5 points in order to win the title.

If a tied result happens after 14 rounds, there will be games under faster time control to determine the winner.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, December 9: Drew McIntyre in Action, Gunther To Confront Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley Takes On Raquel Rodriguez, Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Resumes and Other Exciting Events on Monday Night RAW.

The remaining two games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, after rest day on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before Gukesh emerged victorious in the third game. The second, and the fourth to 10th games were drawn.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)