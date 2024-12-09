In last week's WWE Raw, Sami Zayn was attacked by Drew McIntyre after his singles match against Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn lost the match against Seth Rollins after a distraction. The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk got reignited and things got intense when a brawl broke down between the two during their promos. "Main Event" Jey Uso got attacked by a mysterious attacker, which we will get to know during the coming episode of WWE Raw. As the year is coming to an end, WWE is not backing down with their intense storyline. Happy Birthday Kurt Angle! Fans Wish WWE Hall of Famer and Olympics Gold Medallist Wrestler As He Turns 56.

Soon the WWE Draft 2024 is going to take place and we will get to see which superstars will be shuffled to which brand. There will be some callups from WWE NXT as well.

Drew McIntyre in Action

We might see Drew McIntyre in action after he attacked Sami Zayn during last week's Monday Night RAW. Drew McIntyre returned after Sami Zayn lost his match against Seth Rollins. Later, Zayn was attacked by the "Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre, who was not seen in action since the WWE Hell in a Cell. This might lead to a singles match between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre might be the mysterious attacker of Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew McIntyre (@dmcintyrewwe)

Gunther to Confront Finn Balor

After Gunther defeated "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio during his singles match last week, the World Heavyweight Champion was attacked by Finn Balor. This will change a lot of things ahead of the Saturday Night Main Event in which Gunther is all set to defend his title against Finn Balor. Gunther emerged victorious at Survivor Series 2024 after defeating Damian Priest. Finn Balor wants to have those mind games in place to weaken Gunther. But the World Heavyweight title holder will surely confront Finn Balor in the coming episode of WWE Raw.

Rhea Ripley Takes on Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley is finally going to take on Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match and this will be the perfect time. Rhea is already fed up with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. This will be the perfect time for Rhea to take down Raquel but with Liv Morgan and other Judgement Day members on Raquel's side it will be a difficult match for Rhea Ripley. It will be a good match and Rhea or Raquel might win because of the disqualification.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile are going to battle it out in a triple-threat match and the winner will get to the next round of the Women's IC title tournament. The chances of Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega of winning are much higher than Ivy Nile. One of them will be advancing to the next stage of the tournament and it will be interesting to see who is worthy enough. It will be a high-stakes match.

Wyatt Sicks to Battle Final Testament and the Miz

This is going to be one intense and action-packed match. These two pacts are already in battle for some time now and this match might bring the best out of both pacts. The Final Testament are getting used to the tactics used by the Wyatt Sicks but on the other hand, the Miz is still trying to figure out and is pretty much always creeped out. But these pacts are surely going to bring the best on the table. WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 6: DIY Wins Tags Team Championship; Tiffany Stratton With Big Win, Solo Sikoa Confronts Fans, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

This week's Monday Night Raw is surely going to be one entertaining show as we might see a glimpse of CM Punk and Seth Rollins going to the next phase of their rivalry. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kicked out Big E during the 10th anniversary by saying some harsh things. This might be a move for New Day turning into a heel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).