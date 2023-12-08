Sports News | Guwahati Masters: Karthikeya Gulshan Kumar, Doubles Combination of Rao-Harsha Vardhan Upset Seeded Opponents to Reach Quarters

Guwahati (Assam)[India], December 8 (ANI): India's Karthikeya Gulshan Kumar came up with a clinical performance to upset fifth seed Mads Christophersen of Denmark in straight games to reach the men's singles quarterfinals of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament.

The Indian men's doubles combination of Achutaditya Rao and Venkata Harsha Vardhan also proved their mettle with a 24-22, 23-21 win over fourth seeds Wei Chun Wei and Wu Guan Xun of Chinese Taipei on Thursday. Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar then saved two match points in the second game before packing off third seeds Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga 16-21, 22-20, 21-16

Also advancing to the last eight stage was Malvika Bansod, who got the better of compatriot Tanya Hemanth 21-13, 21-17.

But the performer of the day was undoubtedly Karthikeyan.

The 23-year-old had a game plan of not letting his opponent, ranked 82 placed above him, get the opportunity to attack at the Sarusajai stadium here on Thursday.

The opening game was a close affair with the lead changing numerous times till Karthikeya bagged five straight points to move from 12-15 down to 17-15. Christophersen did manage to draw the scores level at 17-17 but the Delhi-based Indian shuttler then went on the offensive to close the game.

Karthikeya was much more in control in the second game, not letting his Danish opponent have the lead at any stage of the game and wrapped things up 21-18, 21-15 in 36 minutes.

He will now face Malaysia's Cheam June Wei, who defeated Subhankar Dey 21-15, 21-15 in the other third-round clash.

